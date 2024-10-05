Haryana exit poll 2024: Congress set to make comeback with 59 seats after a decade, setback for BJP

Follow us on Image Source : BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA (X) BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA with party workers in Haryana.

Haryana exit poll 2024: The Congress is likely to make a strong comeback in Haryana after a decade in the recently held Assembly elections, according to Axis My India prediction, which said that the party may win 59 seats in the state. The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

According to Axis My India exit poll projections, the Congress is likely to win 59 seats in the state while the BJP can win 23 seats. The other may win 8 seats. Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today attributed this projected win to the impressive track record of Congress between 2005 and 2014, coupled with the perceived failures of the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2024, marked by corruption and underperformance.

Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana exit polls results 2024.

Know facts and figures of vote share, percentage in Haryana-

Gurugram seat

Congress is likely to win 5 seats of Gurugram, BJP to get 5 seats and INLD may get one seat, predicted Axis My India Exit Poll.

Faridabad seat

Congress likely to win 9 seats of Faridabad, predicts Axis My India.

Karnal seat

Congress likely to win 8 seats of Karnal, BJP may get 5 seats, predicted Axis My India Exit Poll.

Rohtak seat

Congress likely to win 13 seats of Rohtak, BJP may get 4 seats, predicted Axis My India.

Hisar seat

Congress is likely to get 44 per cent vote share in Hisar. BJP may get 31 per cent vote share in Haryana, predicted Axis My India.

BJP vote percentage-

51 per cent OBCs voted for BJP

70 per cent Saini community voted for BJP

53 per cent Brahmins voted for BJP

47 per cent Punjabi Khatris voted for BJP

Saini, Gurjars, Brahmins and OBCs voted for the BJP in Haryana.

Congress vote percentage-

City (urban area)- 38 per cent vote share

Villages (rural areas) - 45 per cent vote share

Muslims, Jats and Dalits voted for Congress in Haryana. 67 per cent of Jats voted for Congress in the recent;y held Assembly polls.

Haryana voter turnout

Haryana recorded 61 per cent of voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday across all the 90 assembly seats in the single-phase assembly polls in the state. According to the data of the Election Commission of India, Mewat leads with 68.28 per cent voter turnout while Gurugram has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 49.97 per cent till 5 pm.

Yamunanagar has recorded a voter turnout of 67.93 per cent, followed by Palwal with 67.69 per cent, Fatehabad with 67.05 per cent, Jind with 66.02 per cent, Mahendragarh with 65.76 per cent, Kurukshetra with 65.55 per cent and Sirsa with 65.37 per cent. As per the ECI, Hisar recorded 64.16 per cent, Bhiwani 63.06 per cent, Kaithal 62.53 per cent, Ambala 62.26 per cent, Rewari 60.91 per cent, Panipat 60.52 per cent, Jhajjar 60.52 per cent, Rohtak 60.56 per cent, Karnal 60.42 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 58.10 per cent, Sonipat 56.69 per cent, Faridabad 51.28 per cent and Panchkula 54.71 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested in 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths were set up for voting. The votes will be counted on October 8 for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.