Haryana Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Can Nayab Singh Saini win third straight term for BJP? Key numbers shortly

Haryana Assembly Election Exit polls 2024: Haryana voted for the next government on Saturday and sealed the fates of top leaders of the state in the ballot boxes and EVMs. The decision of their fates will be revealed on October 8 when the votes will be counted starting at 8 am. Several top leaders across parties are in the fray, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat and others. Congress, BJP and AAP are the main parties in the fray, each of whom are contesting on their own. JJP is contesting in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Exit polls of the elections will be out at 6.30 pm, as per the directives of the Election Commission of India. Who is likely to form the next government in Haryana? Follow LIVE updates of Exit Polls here: