Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Can Nayab Singh Saini win third straight term for BJP? Key numbers shortly
Live now

Haryana Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Can Nayab Singh Saini win third straight term for BJP? Key numbers shortly

Haryana Exit Polls 2024: Voting in the Haryana Assembly Elections was held on Saturday. The results of the polls will be declared on October 8. But before the exact poll, Exit polls will be out today, predicting the chances different parties have of returning to power.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Chandigarh Updated on: October 05, 2024 19:47 IST
Haryana Exit Polls, Haryana Poll of Polls, Haryana Exit poll results, Who is winning Haryana
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Exit Polls 2024

Haryana Assembly Election Exit polls 2024: Haryana voted for the next government on Saturday and sealed the fates of top leaders of the state in the ballot boxes and EVMs. The decision of their fates will be revealed on October 8 when the votes will be counted starting at 8 am. Several top leaders across parties are in the fray, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat and others. Congress, BJP and AAP are the main parties in the fray, each of whom are contesting on their own. JJP is contesting in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Exit polls of the elections will be out at 6.30 pm, as per the directives of the Election Commission of India. Who is likely to form the next government in Haryana? Follow LIVE updates of Exit Polls here:

 

Live updates :Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 05, 2024 7:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP will form government: BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt Assembly seat Anil Vij

    "Exit poll ki pol pehle bhi khul chuki hai'. People are still casting their votes and people are standing in line. The last person is yet to cast the vote. The total percentage has not been out yet...Exit poll will be proved wrong and the BJP will form a government. On October 8 BJP will form government," Anil Vij said.

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    People are standing with Congress: Congress leader Rashid Alvi

    On exit polls, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "I do not have a lot of faith in the exit polls. But in Haryana, there was a wave against BJP. Congress party can win 60-70 seats there (Haryana). In ten years, the BJP has not done any development and divided the society. There was no leadership in Haryana in which people could be confident. The previous CM was elevated to cabinet minister...People are standing with Congress..."

  • Oct 05, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Haryana Exit Poll results shortly

    Haryana has voted on Saturday and it's time for the Exit Polls in the state. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement