  Haryana Elections 2024: List of all 90 constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Haryana Elections 2024: List of all 90 constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Haryana Elections 2024: As of the last delimitation, in 2008, 17 constituencies out of a total of 90 are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the remaining 73 constituencies are of the general category.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2024 16:36 IST
Complete list of constituencies
Image Source : INDIA TV Complete list of constituencies

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 5 in a single phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties which are contesting this election. Haryana Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on November 3, 2024. The previous Assembly elections were held in October 2019. After the election, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party formed the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Total voters in Haryana

A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in Haryana. Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters. Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities. 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

Main parties of Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the state. The JJP is jointly contesting the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 with the Chandrasekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). The AAP is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its talks with the Congress over a seat-sharing agreement broke down.

List of all 90 Haryana Assembly constituencies 

Constituency No Constituency Name General/SC/ST
1. Kalka General
2. Panchkula General
3. Nariangarh General
4. Ambala Cantt General
5. Ambala City General
6. Mulana  SC
7. Sadhaura  SC
8. Jagadhri General
9. Yamunanagar General
10. Radaur General
11. Ladwa General
12. Shahbad  SC
13. Thanesar General
14. Pehowa General
15. Guhla  SC
16. Kalayat General
17. Kaithal General
18. Pundri General
19. Narwana SC
20. Tohana General
21. Fatehabad General
22. Ratia SC
23. Kalanwali  SC
24. Dabwali General
25. Rania General
26. Sirsa General
27. Ellenabad General
28. Uchana Kalan General
29. Adampur General
30. Uklana  SC
31. Narnaund General
32. Hansi General
33. Barwala General
34. Hisar General
35. Nalwa General
36. Bawani Khera General
37. Nilokheri  SC
38. Indri General
39. Karnal General
40. Gharaunda General
41. Assandh General
42. Panipat Rural General
43. Panipat City General
44. Israna  SC
45. Samalkha General
46. Ganaur General
47. Rai General
48. Kharkhoda SC
49. Sonipat General
50. Gohana General
51. Baroda General
52. Julana General
53. Safidon General
54. Jind General
55. Meham General
56. Garhi Sampla-K General
57. Rohtak General
58. Kalanaur General
59. Bahadurgarh General
60. Badli General
61. Jhajjar SC
62. Beri General
63. Kosli General
64. Loharu General
65. Badhra General
66. Dadri General
67. Bhiwani General
68. Tosham General
69. Ateli General
70. Mahendragarh General
71. Narnaul General
72. Nangal Chaudh General
73. Bawal SC
74. Rewari General
75. Pataudi SC
76. Badshahpur General
77. Gurgaon General
78. Sohna General
79. Nuh General
80. Ferozepur Jhirk General
81. Punhana General
82. Hathin General
83. Hodal SC
84. Palwal General
85. Prithla General
86. Faridabad NIT General
87. Badhkal General
88. Ballabgarh General
89. Faridabad General
90. Tigaon General
