Haryana Elections 2024: List of all 90 constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 5 in a single phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties which are contesting this election. Haryana Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on November 3, 2024. The previous Assembly elections were held in October 2019. After the election, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party formed the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Total voters in Haryana

A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in Haryana. Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters. Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities. 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

Main parties of Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the state. The JJP is jointly contesting the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 with the Chandrasekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). The AAP is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its talks with the Congress over a seat-sharing agreement broke down.

List of all 90 Haryana Assembly constituencies