Haryana Election Results: Congress claims EC website showing slow updates, to file complaint

Amid, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) gaining grounds in Haryana, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh has alleged that the results are being slowed down on the Election Commission website. The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the Haryana assembly polls and is leading on 48 seats now, while the Congress was ahead on 33, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website. The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

The two parties have been engaged in a seesaw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later. According to EC trends available at 10.20 am, the BJP was leading in 48 seats and the Congress on 34.



Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration..."