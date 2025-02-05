Haryana: Election Commission announces election schedule for civic body polls | Check dates of voting, result

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Haryana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced to hold elections in seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils and 21 municipal committees in the state. Dhanpat Singh, the State Election Commissioner announced the poll dates and said that with the announcement of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the areas under the civic bodies concerned.

When will Haryana vote in civic polls?

As per the schedule of the civic body polls announced by the state election commissioner, polling for the municipal corporations of Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2. Meanwhile, the election for the Panipat municipal corporation will be held on March 9, he said.

Along with these municipal corporations, polling will also be held in four municipal councils -- Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar and Sirsa -- and in the municipal councils of Barara, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Siwani, Jakhal Mandi, Farrukh Nagar, Narnaund, Beri, Julana, Kalayat, Siwan, Pundri, Indri, Nilokheri, Ateli Mandi, Kanina, Tawadu, Hathin, Kalanor, Kharkhoda and Radaur.

When will the results be declared?

Voting for all the civic body polls will be held from 8 am to 6 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 12, Singh said.

Dates for nomination filing

The State Election Commissioner said that the nomination papers will be filed from February 11 to February 17, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)