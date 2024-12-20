Haryana declares three-day state mourning after death of Om Prakash Chautala, last rites on Dec 21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Om Prakash Chautala

The Haryana government on Friday declared three days state mourning following the demise of INLD supremo and former Haryana CM Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. His last rites will be performed with state honours on December 21 in Sirsa. Om Prakash Chautala passed away on Friday at his residence in Gurugram and he had served as Haryana's chief Minister for five terms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the former CM saying, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala ji. He was active in state politics for many years and constantly tried to carry forward the work of Chaudhary Devi Lal ji. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Haryana CM Nayab Saini also condoled the death of the former CM, "The demise of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. He served the state and society throughout his life. This is an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana state. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed his grief over the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala.

n a post on X, the Congress MP said, "The demise of former Haryana Chief Minister, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, is an irreparable loss for the state. May God grant a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the family members to bear the grief."

On the demise of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, "This is very bad news that we have got. The demise of Om Prakash Chautala is an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana state."

Haryana government minister Anil Vij also expressed his sadness after the demise of Chautala. "This is very sad news. Om Prakash Chautala ji, who has been in politics for a very long time in this state, has contributed a lot to this state. He was also the chief minister many times, and he was an efficient administrator with whom I got the opportunity to work, Anil Vij said.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his grief and said that the former Haryana CM had made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country.

"The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala is sad. He made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country. In this hour of grief, we express our deepest condolences to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of the departed soul..."