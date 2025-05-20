Haryana cracks down on illegal abortions: Two doctors' licenses suspended, three arrested Officials informed the meeting that over the past week, 50 inspections were conducted across the state, leading to the closure of 25 MTP centres and the registration of three FIRs.

Gurugram:

Authorities in Haryana have intensified their crackdown on illegal abortions, suspending the licences of two doctors and arresting three individuals accused of dispensing Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits without authorisation, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was announced during the weekly meeting of the State Task Force, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Sudhir Rajpal.

Widespread inspections and closures

Officials informed the meeting that over the past week, 50 inspections were conducted across the state, leading to the closure of 25 MTP centres and the registration of three FIRs. The MTP licences of two doctors — one in Kurukshetra and another in Assandh, Karnal — were suspended due to alleged malpractice.

Two shops were sealed, and a total of 921 MTP kits were confiscated. The accused are set to be booked under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Arrests in Gurugram

In Gurugram, a joint team from the health and police departments raided two clinics located in U Block, DLF Phase III. Three individuals were arrested — Dr Sailen Sarkar, who runs the Navjiwan Clinic, and Paresh Nunia and Faizal from the Bengali Clinic.

Focus on improving sex ratio

The meeting also reviewed efforts under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign to curb illegal abortions and improve Haryana’s sex ratio — historically among the lowest in the country. Officials noted that the number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has been reduced from 32 to six in just one month, with significant drops in sales recorded across 13 districts.

(With PTI inputs)