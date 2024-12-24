Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accuses Congress of drama over Ambedkar remarks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday condemned the Congress for its continued protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, calling it "drama" and an attempt to mislead the public. Saini, speaking to the media at a PWD rest house, accused the Congress of insulting Ambedkar during its time in power, specifically under Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership.

The controversy erupted after Shah, while debating the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India" in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, made remarks that were perceived by some as dismissive of Ambedkar. Shah said, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven." The comments quickly sparked outrage, particularly from opposition parties, including Congress.

However, Saini took a different stance, claiming that Congress had always mocked Ambedkar and his contributions. He pointed out that when Ambedkar resigned from the Cabinet, the Congress did not even allow him to speak in Parliament. "Congress only cared about Muslims and ignored the proper protection of SCs and STs," Saini alleged. "Ambedkar’s resignation letter was never made public by Congress, and now, the party is creating a false issue over a small part of Shah’s speech."

Saini further demanded that Congress leaders apologize for their past actions towards Ambedkar and clarified why the resignation letter was withheld. He also accused Congress of misrepresenting Shah’s speech to create political controversy. "The people of the country understand the truth," he said. "The BJP will soon present the full record of Congress’s disrespectful attitude toward Ambedkar."

Amit Shah, in response to the backlash, denied the accusations, stating that Congress had twisted his words. The controversy over Ambedkar’s legacy and the ongoing political sparring over Shah’s remarks has further fueled tensions between the BJP and Congress in the run-up to the upcoming elections.