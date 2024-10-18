Nayab Saini takes charge as Haryana CM, announces free dialysis services in first big decision

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NAYABSAINIBJP Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini takes charge.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the offices of ministers to ensure stay and distribute sweets as a gesture of goodwill on the occasion of the formation of the majority government for the third time. During his visit with Anil Vij, Saini highlighted that his administration has grown tremendously in the last decade. He highlighted a major initiative of free dialysis services for critically ill kidney patients in all public hospitals, which will be extended to medical colleges in future.

Government’s response to Opposition claims

Saini condemned the opposition for creating a narrative that misled the public, stating that citizens have rejected these claims. He accused the opposition of inciting farmers and destroying the confidence of the youth. In a recent Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the government would procure grain of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP), further helping farmers in the region.

Free dialysis services

At the cabinet briefing, Haryana CM announced that the state government will fulfill the promise made in its election manifesto and provide free kidney treatment. “We have signed a file regarding this scheme and the Haryana government will pay for the kidney transplant,” he said. Saini thanked the people of Haryana for their support, saying that the recent mandate was a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Modi’s policies.

The chief minister also criticised the opposition, especially the Congress, for reportedly trying to provoke farmers and sow doubts among the youth. “People of Haryana have rejected the Opposition's cause and welcomed the historic steps taken by PM Modi for farmers in the last decade,” he said, highlighting the state's commitment to its sportsmen, whom he referred to as “the pride of our country.”

In a related note, Saini confirmed that the Cabinet meeting upheld the Supreme Court judgment on SC classification. “We will implement what the Supreme Court has directed regarding the classification of SC,” he added.

Also read | Will work with full energy for good governance, welfare of poor: Nayab Singh Saini after taking oath