Haryana civic polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises tax rebates, pink toilets and smart infrastructure CM Saini said that Haryana needs a "triple engine government" for rapid development, as he was referring to BJP governments at the Centre in Haryana and party-eyeing majority in the upcoming civic polls.

With the Haryana municipal elections set to take place next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unveiled its manifesto, outlining a series of development-oriented promises aimed at attracting voters. The manifesto includes a 25% rebate in house tax for properties owned by women, the construction of pink toilets in markets, and the establishment of model parks with special facilities for the differently-abled.

Releasing the manifesto in Rohtak, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised the need for a "triple engine government" for accelerated development, referring to BJP-led governments at the Centre, in Haryana, and the party’s bid to gain a majority in the upcoming civic polls. Elections for four municipal councils, 21 municipal committees, and seven municipal corporations—including Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamunanagar—are scheduled for March 2. The Panipat Municipal Corporation election will follow on March 9.

The manifesto pledges several benefits for residents, including free solar panels for families with an annual income of up to Rs1 lakh. If elected, the BJP promises to waive sewerage and water connection charges and simplify house tax regulations for villages incorporated into municipal corporations. Additionally, the party has committed to granting ownership rights to families residing on government land for over 20 years.

To enhance urban infrastructure, the BJP aims to construct smart streets and set up financial assistance programs for street vendors and hawkers. Each local body will establish sewage treatment plants and modern libraries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Further, the number of street lights in every municipal ward will be doubled, upgraded to energy-efficient LEDs, and new solar-powered lights will be installed.

Chief Minister Saini criticised the opposition, claiming that the Congress has lost its ground presence and is now reduced to a party of social media posts. He also pointed out that many Congress leaders have switched to the BJP ahead of the municipal elections.

The manifesto also includes plans for upgrading electric buses, constructing multi-level parking spaces, and improving sanitation by deploying additional staff in urban areas.

(Inputs from PTI)