Haryana: Son of ex-BJP National Secretary OP Dhankhar attacked with baseball bat in Panchkula

Panchkula: Ashutosh Dhankhar, son of former BJP national secretary and former Haryana BJP state president OP Dhankhar, sustained injuries after being attacked by unidentified individuals. According to reports, the attackers struck Ashutosh multiple times on the head with a baseball bat before fleeing the scene. He quickly alerted his family and the police about the incident.

His father, OP Dhankhar, rushed him to Sector 6 General Hospital in Panchkula, where he underwent a CT scan and X-ray.

Ashutosh was driving home to Sector 14 from Sector 12A Rally Chowk when a car overtook him, while another vehicle followed closely behind. About 200 meters from his house, around a dozen youths attacked him.

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt to nab the youths who attacked the BJP leader's son.

It is worth mentioning OP Dhankhar served as Haryana's Minister of Agriculture Development and Panchayats until 2019. He was later appointed by the BJP to lead the committee responsible for drafting the party's election manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections. Dhankhar headed a 14-member team, ensuring inputs from diverse sections of society were included.

