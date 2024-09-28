Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: PM Modi accuses Congress of betraying farmers, youths in Hisar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 28) launched a two-way scathing attack on Congress while addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Hisar ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for October 5. In a series of remarks, the Prime Minister accused the grand old party of deceiving farmers with false promises.
During his speech, PM Modi compared the current BJP rule in Haryana to that of Congress, asserting that under Congress, government jobs were difficult to obtain without paying bribes. He added that under the BJP, this has changed, and now the youth can secure jobs without "parchi" (recommendations) and "kharchi" (bribes).
Key quotes from PM Modi's address in Sonipat:
- "Congress is the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country. What has it done to Himachal? The lies it told there are unimaginable. Now, after forming the government, Congress has shrugged off its promises. The public is asking Congress—what happened to your promises?"
- "Where there is Congress, there can never be stability. A party that cannot unite its own leaders cannot bring stability to the state. In Congress, there is a fight for the Chief Minister’s post—both father and son are contenders. Together, they are dealing with the rest of the party."
- "Whenever Congress talks to you about farmers, ask them—why don’t you implement your promises in Karnataka, Telangana, or Himachal, where you are in power? The truth is, Congress is the enemy of farmers. They lie to farmers."
- "Congress has closed doors for Dalits and backward classes. During Congress rule, Dalits were tortured in Gohana, and Congress remained silent. The Mirchpur incident also occurred during their rule, and Congress said nothing. Now, the Congress royal family says they want to end reservations for Dalits and backward classes. Dalit society will never forget Congress's atrocities."
- "Congress has attacked the youth twice. During their rule, government jobs were only available through bribes. Poor families had to sell their land to pay. Under BJP rule, jobs were given without bribes, which angered Congress. That’s why Congress’s ‘recruitment stop gang’ tried to halt job opportunities for youth."
- "The people of Haryana cannot tolerate any war against the country. That’s why you remember the real face of Congress. Today’s Congress is in the clutches of urban Naxalites. When Congress leaders travel abroad, they meet people who speak the language of India’s enemies. Congress leaders speak the same language liked by those who wish ill for India. Think about why Pakistan supports Congress—it likes their policies. Congress has even said they want to bring back Article 370 and reignite stone-pelting and gun violence in Kashmir."
- "What did Congress do? They asked for proof of the surgical strike from our army. This is the same Congress that called our army chief a 'street goon' and believed the enemy’s lies over our army’s truth. Congress did not give 'One Rank One Pension' to our army families for decades. They lied. I had given a guarantee from Rewari that I would implement 'One Rank One Pension' as soon as I became Prime Minister."