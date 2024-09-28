Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: PM Modi accuses Congress of betraying farmers, youths in Hisar

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 28) launched a two-way scathing attack on Congress while addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Hisar ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for October 5. In a series of remarks, the Prime Minister accused the grand old party of deceiving farmers with false promises.

During his speech, PM Modi compared the current BJP rule in Haryana to that of Congress, asserting that under Congress, government jobs were difficult to obtain without paying bribes. He added that under the BJP, this has changed, and now the youth can secure jobs without "parchi" (recommendations) and "kharchi" (bribes).

Key quotes from PM Modi's address in Sonipat: