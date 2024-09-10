Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
  4. BJP announces 21 more candidates for Haryana polls, fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat | LIST

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: September 10, 2024 15:05 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: The BJP has released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. The ruling party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat from the Julana Assembly seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Naseem Ahmed and Aizaz Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana Assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, Pradeep Sangwan will contest from Baroda.

Earlier, the BJP had released its first of 67 candidates list for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 and fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency, while senior party leader Anil Vij from the Ambala Cantt seat. The BJP changed the constituency of the chief minister Saini as he currently represents the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won in a bypoll in June this year.  The former Haryana Home Minister Vij retained a ticket from his seat - the Ambala Cantonment, a seat he registered victory three successive times since 2009.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4  to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI. 

 

