Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, BJP's Anil Vij and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat are some of the key candidates in Haryana.

Written By: Varun Sharma @Poldip New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 8:42 IST
Haryana Election Leading Candidates
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Election Leading Candidates

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: The counting of votes for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana is presently underway. The Assembly polls in Haryana took place in a single phase on October 5 after a hectic campaign. 17 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Haryana Assembly is from November 4, 2019 to November 3, 2024. There are 2,03,00,255 voters in Haryana. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a tough challenge from the Congress party this time in Haryana. The BJP has been ruling the state since 2014. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also important parties in the state. The JJP has an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 

Several key candidates are in the fray in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (BJP), former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Anil Vij (BJP), Om Prakash Dhankar (BJP), Vinesh Phogat (Congress), Captain Abhimanyu (BJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP), Arti Singh Rao (BJP), Gopal Goyal Kanda (HLP), Shruti Choudhry (BJP), Dushyant Chautala (JJP), Brijendra Singh (Congress), Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP), Gian Chand Gupta (BJP), Chander Mohan (Congress), Udai Bhan (Congress), Kanwar Pal Gurjar (BJP), Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD), Aseem Goel (BJP), Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP), Kuldeep Sharma (Congress), Arjun Singh Chautala (INLD), Devender Singh Babli (BJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala (JJP), Jagbir Singh Malik (Congress), Sunita Duggal (BJP), Nirmal Singh (Congress), Rao Narbir Singh (BJP), Rao Dan Singh (Congress), Ranjit Singh Chautala (Independent), Mool Chand Sharma (BJP), Savitri Jindal (Independent), Chiranjeev Rao (Congress) and Anurag Dhandha (AAP) are some of the key candidates in Haryana.   

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent in the just concluded Assembly elections. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the BJP won 40 seats in Haryana. The Congress improved its performance and won 31 seats, while the INLD could win only one. The JJP emerged as the kingmaker in the state and won 10 seats. Dushyant Chautala supported the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar. 

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, the BJP formed its first government in the state with 47 seats. The INLD became the main opposition party with 19 seats, while the Congress party was reduced to just 15 seats after ruling the state from 2005 to 2014. 

Here is the complete list of all 90 leading candidates and parties in Haryana for the Assembly Elections 2024:

Assembly Election 2024 Results: Complete list of leading candidates in Haryana
S. Number Constituency State Leading Candidate Leading Party
1. Kalka Haryana Pardeep Chaudhary Congress
2. Panchkula Haryana Gian Chand Gupta BJP
3. Naraingarh Haryana    
4. Ambala Cantt. Haryana    
5. Ambala City Haryana    
6. Mulana (SC) Haryana    
7. Sadhaura (SC) Haryana Renu Bala Congress
8. Jagadhri Haryana    
9. Yamunanagar Haryana    
10. Radaur Haryana    
11. Ladwa Haryana Nayab Singh Saini BJP
12. Shahbad (SC) Haryana    
13. Thanesar Haryana Ashok Kumar Arora Congress
14. Pehowa Haryana    
15. Guhla (SC) Haryana Devender Hans Congress
16. Kalayat Haryana    
17. Kaithal Haryana    
18. Pundri Haryana    
19. Nilokheri (SC) Haryana    
20. Indri Haryana Rakesh Kamboj Congress
21. Karnal Haryana    
22. Gharaunda Haryana Varinder Singh Rathore Congress
23. Assandh Haryana    
24. Panipat Rural Haryana    
25. Panipat City Haryana Pramod Kumar Vij BJP
26. Israna (SC) Haryana Balbir Singh Balmiki Congress
27. Samalkha Haryana Dharam Singh Chhoker Congress
28. Ganaur Haryana Kuldip Sharma Congress
29. Rai Haryana    
30. Kharkhauda (SC) Haryana    
31. Sonipat Haryana    
32. Gohana Haryana    
33. Baroda Haryana    
34. Julana Haryana Vinesh Phogat Congress
35. Safidon Haryana    
36. Jind Haryana Mahavir Gupta Congress
37. Uchana Kalan Haryana    
38. Narwana (SC) Haryana    
39. Tohana Haryana    
40. Fatehabad Haryana Balwan Singh Doulatpuria Congress
41. Ratia (SC) Haryana    
42. Kalanwali (SC) Haryana    
43. Dabwali Haryana    
44. Rania Haryana    
45. Sirsa Haryana    
46. Ellenabad Haryana    
47. Adampur Haryana    
48. Uklana (SC) Haryana    
49. Narnaund Haryana    
50. Hansi Haryana    
51. Barwala Haryana    
52. Hisar Haryana    
53. Nalwa Haryana    
54. Loharu Haryana    
55. Badhra Haryana    
56. Dadri Haryana    
57. Bhiwani Haryana    
58. Tosham Haryana Shruti Choudhry BJP
59. Bawani Khera (SC) Haryana    
60. Meham Haryana    
61. Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Haryana    
62. Rohtak Haryana    
63. Kalanaur (SC) Haryana    
64. Bahadurgarh Haryana    
65. Badli Haryana Omprakash Dhankar BJP
66. Jhajjar (SC) Haryana    
67. Beri Haryana    
68. Ateli Haryana    
69. Mahendragarh Haryana    
70. Narnaul Haryana    
71. Nangal Chaudhry Haryana    
72. Bawal (SC) Haryana    
73. Kosli Haryana    
74. Rewari Haryana    
75. Pataudi (SC) Haryana Pearl Choudhary Congress
76. Badshahpur Haryana    
77.  Gurgaon Haryana    
78. Sohna Haryana    
79. Nuh Haryana Aftab Ahmed Congress
80. Ferozepur Jhirka Haryana    
81. Punahana Haryana    
82. Hathin Haryana    
83. Hodal (SC) Haryana    
84. Palwal Haryana Karan Singh Dalal Congress
85. Prithla Haryana    
86. Faridabad NIT Haryana    
87. Badkhal Haryana    
88. Ballabgarh Haryana    
89. Faridabad Haryana    
90. Tigaon Haryana    
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X