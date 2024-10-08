Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Election Leading Candidates

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: The counting of votes for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana is presently underway. The Assembly polls in Haryana took place in a single phase on October 5 after a hectic campaign. 17 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Haryana Assembly is from November 4, 2019 to November 3, 2024. There are 2,03,00,255 voters in Haryana. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a tough challenge from the Congress party this time in Haryana. The BJP has been ruling the state since 2014. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also important parties in the state. The JJP has an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Several key candidates are in the fray in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (BJP), former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Anil Vij (BJP), Om Prakash Dhankar (BJP), Vinesh Phogat (Congress), Captain Abhimanyu (BJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP), Arti Singh Rao (BJP), Gopal Goyal Kanda (HLP), Shruti Choudhry (BJP), Dushyant Chautala (JJP), Brijendra Singh (Congress), Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP), Gian Chand Gupta (BJP), Chander Mohan (Congress), Udai Bhan (Congress), Kanwar Pal Gurjar (BJP), Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD), Aseem Goel (BJP), Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP), Kuldeep Sharma (Congress), Arjun Singh Chautala (INLD), Devender Singh Babli (BJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala (JJP), Jagbir Singh Malik (Congress), Sunita Duggal (BJP), Nirmal Singh (Congress), Rao Narbir Singh (BJP), Rao Dan Singh (Congress), Ranjit Singh Chautala (Independent), Mool Chand Sharma (BJP), Savitri Jindal (Independent), Chiranjeev Rao (Congress) and Anurag Dhandha (AAP) are some of the key candidates in Haryana.

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent in the just concluded Assembly elections. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the BJP won 40 seats in Haryana. The Congress improved its performance and won 31 seats, while the INLD could win only one. The JJP emerged as the kingmaker in the state and won 10 seats. Dushyant Chautala supported the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, the BJP formed its first government in the state with 47 seats. The INLD became the main opposition party with 19 seats, while the Congress party was reduced to just 15 seats after ruling the state from 2005 to 2014.

Here is the complete list of all 90 leading candidates and parties in Haryana for the Assembly Elections 2024: