Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana Elections Results: BJP initiates govt formation efforts, meeting underway at Khattar's residence

Haryana Elections Results: BJP initiates govt formation efforts, meeting underway at Khattar's residence

Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Results: BJP is leading at 51 seats while Congress is leading on only 34 seats. As the counting goes on, the results are turning in favour of the BJP, which is eyeing to form the government for the third time.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 13:17 IST
haryana assembly election results
Image Source : ANI/FILE Manohar Lal Khattar

As the counting is underway for 90 assembly seats of Haryana, the trends suggest that the BJP is likely to return for the third time. Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated efforts to form the government. Haryana in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday arrived at the residence of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. 

Defying common perception, the  BJP has made an unexpected comeback. The saffron party is leading in 51 seats, while Congress is leading in 34 seats. After fluctuations in early trends, the trend has stabilised for some time. If the trends convert into results, BJP's results would be better that what it performed in 2019 when party got only 40 seats.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X