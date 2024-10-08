Haryana Elections Results: BJP initiates govt formation efforts, meeting underway at Khattar's residence

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Manohar Lal Khattar

As the counting is underway for 90 assembly seats of Haryana, the trends suggest that the BJP is likely to return for the third time. Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated efforts to form the government. Haryana in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday arrived at the residence of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Defying common perception, the BJP has made an unexpected comeback. The saffron party is leading in 51 seats, while Congress is leading in 34 seats. After fluctuations in early trends, the trend has stabilised for some time. If the trends convert into results, BJP's results would be better that what it performed in 2019 when party got only 40 seats.