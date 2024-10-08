Who will be Haryana CM if BJP returns to power after crossing majority mark? List of probable names

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who will be Haryana CM if BJP returns to power?

Chandigarh: As per the latest round of counting of votes, the ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the Haryana assembly polls and was leading on 47 seats now, while the Congress was ahead on 36. The two parties have been engaged in a sea-saw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

According to EC trends available at 10.20 am, the BJP was leading in 48 seats and the Congress on 34. The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

The counting of votes for all the 90 assembly seats began at 93 centres in 22 districts of the state amid tight security. While the BJP is looking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Haryana after 10 years.

According to the latest EC trends, INLD and Independents were ahead on one seat each. Earlier trends on the ECI website showed the Congress was leading on 18 seats while the BJP was ahead on 14 seats.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 732 votes. As per the early trends shown by Election Commission website, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district by a margin of 11,099.

Who will be haryana CM if BJP returns?

Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini is an Indian politician who is now serving as the 11th Chief Minister of Haryana since 12th March 2024 and was the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Haryana since 2023.

Anil Vij

Anil Vij is an Indian politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party and had formerly served as the Cabinet Minister in the Government of Haryana.

Captain Abhimanyu

Captain Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu is an Indian politician and was cabinet minister with independent charge of eight departments in Haryana.

Mohan Lal Badoli

Mohan Lal Badoli is an Indian politician from Sonipat and now he is the State Party President of Bharatiya Janata Party of Haryana. He was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Rai in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What Exit polls said?

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.