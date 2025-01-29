Gurugram to get new flyover, six-lane surface road soon at Rs 211 crore, traffic jams to be reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gurugram to get new flyover, six-lane surface road soon.

Here comes a piece of good news for the residents in Gurugram, the city is all set to get a new flyover and six-lane surface road to reduce traffic jams in the city. The road project will be constructed between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk by the NHAI. In this regard, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it has already paid for shifting of utilities, a report by HT said.

The GDMA said an amount of Rs 211 crore will be spent on this project and one meeting on the matter was chaired by Gurugram DC in which the project was reviewed recently.

In the meantime, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar this week stated that estimates for shifting the utilities have been sought from different departments and soon work for shifting the sewage, water and electricity lines will be taken up.

The local residents in Gurugram must note that the proposed road project to expand the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, which is 3.2 km in length was conceived in 2021. However, the construction could not be started due to non-availability of land.

This project will be huge blessing for the locals as the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is one of the busiest stretches in the city.

On this stretch. frequent traffic jams and congestion are being witnessed during peak hours and that has led to demands from city residents for the expansion of the road or a flyover to be built on this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram deputy commissioner also said that shifting of utilities is being taken up on priority with different agencies

One government official told HT that the NHAI officials had informed them that they were waiting for the funds to be transferred for shifting of utilities to take up the civil construction work.