Gurugram: Five injured as lift falls into basement at hotel in Sushant Lok area

Gurugram:

At least five people were severely injured after a lift fell into the basement at a hotel on the Golf Course Road in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram, police said on Thursday (April 17). The incident took place after an elevator malfunctioned today. The injured were admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok Police Station following a complaint lodged by one of the injured named Manjari. Manjari, a native of Punjab's Pathankot, said that she went to Hotel Zen Suites in Sector 43 with her husband Priyank Kohli on April 12. She said that she was sitting in the car while her husband had gone inside to meet his friends. Manjari, who presently lives in Ardee City, said that she went to the hotel's fourth floor after some time to call her husband when he did not return.

"When we were coming down in the lift, the lift suddenly jerked on the third floor and fell straight into the basement. We got injured along with three others. The injured were admitted to a private hospital. The accident occurred due to negligence of the hotel management and lack of maintenance of the lift," she said in her complaint.

A police team reached the hospital on being informed. The injured- Kunal, Priyank, Vaibhav and Shrey Mahajan were discharged from the hospital on the same day of the mishap, police said. Manjari, who was unfit to record her statement, was discharged a day later, they added.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter and added that action will be taken as per the law. The hotel management, on the other hand, said that the mishap took place due to the overloading of the lift.