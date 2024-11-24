Schools to remain close in Gurugram, Faridabad tomorrow due to alarming air pollution levels

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

As the air pollution in Delhi-NCR is on rise, the closure of the physical classes for students till Class 12 in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram and Faridabad were extended till November 25, as per official orders. The order in this regard was issued by the both the district administrations.

In his official order, Gurugram District Commissioner DC Ajay Kumar noted that poor air quality index (AQI) levels in almost all urban and rural parts in the district still persists. Therefore, in the interest of health and safety of children, the order issued earlier on November 18 are being extended, the order said.

The order further stated that till November 25, the online classes will be conducted in all government and private schools of Gurugram district. Meanwhile, a similar order was issued by Faridabad DC Vikram Singh where he also extended the closure till November 25. According to his official order, "All physical classes for students up to Class 12 will remain closed till November 25."

On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday revised the GRAP, mandating the closure of schools in Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar under Stages 3 and 4.

Notably, air pollution level has risen alarmingly in Delhi-NCR. Delhi's air quality plunged into the sever plus category last Sunday morning, with the AQI crossing 450 for the first time this season.

It worsened further on Monday, recording the season's highest average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 495. In response, Stage 4 restrictions under the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were implemented across the city to address the escalating air pollution crisis.

