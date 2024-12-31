Gurugram: Elaborate security arrangements in place for New Year celebrations | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative image

As the city of Gurugram prepares for the New Year celebrations, the local police have put in place stringent security measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Authorities have identified 22 key hotspots for festivities, deploying over 2,000 police officers to maintain order throughout the city.

According to Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson for Gurugram Police, the force has strategically set up 10 parking zones near major event areas to facilitate smooth traffic flow. Additionally, 10 inter-state barricades and 68 barricades within the city will help control movement and enhance security. Kumar also mentioned that extensive checks are being conducted to maintain a safe environment for revellers.

In a related development, the Department of Excise and Taxation (DETC) East has implemented regulations on bars and restaurants to ensure they comply with operating hours. Senior official Amit Bhatia explained that three enforcement teams have been formed to monitor businesses, ensuring they do not operate beyond the allowed hours and to curb illegal alcohol sales. Establishments that wish to stay open until 2 a.m. must pay an annual fee of Rs 20 lakh, plus an additional Rs 5 lakh per extra hour. Those without special permits will be required to close by midnight.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have also ramped up security measures in anticipation of large crowds. Surendra Choudhary, IPS, highlighted several key initiatives, including the installation of 27 traffic checkpoints with breath analyzers to ensure road safety. Additionally, 57 fortified pickets will monitor traffic and suspicious activities, while 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been positioned for quick response.

Special attention will be given to 35 celebration venues and popular spots such as malls and cinema halls, with a high police presence in areas like Hauz Khas Village, known for its bustling nightlife. The police will also conduct regular patrols across vulnerable routes and at key locations to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s celebration for all.