Gurugram Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency Profile, Winners, Margin, Party-wise Candidates

Gurugram Assembly Elections 2024: The Gurugram Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is numbered as constituency 77 and is also part of the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The main parties in this constituency are the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party. Significantly, according to the 2019 Assembly Election results, Independent candidates too have been performing well, in the constituency with four independent candidates coming in top 10 list.

In 2019 and 2014 BJP candidates Sudhir Singla and Umesh Aggarwal won the assembly constituency respectively. While in 2009, independent candidate Sukhbeer won the Gurugram constituency and in 2005 Congress candidate Dharambir won the assembly seat.

Gurugram Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,89,071 voters in the Gurugram constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,04,736 were male and 84,334 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 43 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. While 1317 votes votes polled for NOTA.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gurugram constituency was 189993. Out of this, 1,03,000 voters were male and 86,922 were female voters. There were 43 valid postal votes in the constituency and 1414 voters pressed for NOTA.

Gurugram Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections: Poll Date

The Gurugram constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in the single phase on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Nuh, Sohna, Sirsa among others.

Gurugram Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Gurugram constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Gurugram Constituency Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates

Political parties are yet to announced candidates for the assembly constituency.

Gurugram Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sudhir Singla won the Gurugram seat with a margin of 33,315 votes, securing 81,953 votes (43.33% of the total vote share). He defeated independent candidate Mohit Grover, who received 48,638 votes (25.72%). The Congress candidate Sukhbir Kataria was third with 23,126 votes (12.23%), while JNJP candidate Sube Singh Bohra was fourth with 9,331 votes (4.93%). The total number of votes polled was 1,87,799 (52.3%).

In the 2014 elections, BJP candidate Umesh Aggarwal won the seat with 1,06,106 votes (55.86%). INLD candidate Gopi Chand Gahlot came in second with 22,011 votes (11.59%), losing to Aggarwal by a margin of 84,095 votes. Congress candidate Dharambir Gaba finished third with 19,094 votes (10.05%), and independent candidate Sukhbir Kataria came fourth with 15,755 votes (8.29%).

Gurugram Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2005: Dharambir (Congress)

2009: Sukhbeer (Independent)

2014: Umesh Aggarwal (BJP)

2019: Sudhir Singla (BJP)

Gurugram Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In 2019, the total number of votes polled in the Gurugram Assembly constituency was 189116 or 52.6%. In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,89,965 or 64.10%.