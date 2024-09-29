Gurmeet Ram Rahim, rape convict, seeks 20-day parole again ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two disciples, has once again requested a 20-day temporary parole. This request comes just before the Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for October 5.

He had previously been released on 21-day parole on August 13 this year. He had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district after the authorities granted him 21-day parole.

Previous parole of Ram Rahim

On August 9, the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of the SGPC's petition which challenged the grant of temporary release to the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, observing that a plea for temporary release be considered by the competent authority without any "arbitrariness or favourtism".

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, had filed the petition against the temporary release of Ram Rahim. The SGPC had also contended that the Dera chief was suffering multiple sentences for committing grave offences such as murder and rape and if released, it will jeopardise the sovereignty and integrity of India and adversely affect public order.

Ram Rahim in June this year had moved the high court, seeking directions to grant him a 21-day furlough. On February 29, the high court had asked the Haryana government not to grant further parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief without its permission.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district. He was granted a 50-day parole on January 19.

In May this year, the high court had acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murder of sect's former manager Ranjit Singh, citing "tainted and sketchy" investigations in the matter. A special CBI court had sentenced the five to life imprisonment in the nearly 20-year-old murder case of Ranjit Singh. Ram Rahim had been held guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused.

