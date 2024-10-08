Gurgaon Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Mukesh Sharma leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gurgaon Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Gurgaon Assembly Results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the Gurgaon Assembly began at 8 am. BJP's Mukesh Sharma is leading the seat. The Gurgaon Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is numbered as constituency 77 and is also part of the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The main parties in this constituency are the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party. Significantly, according to the 2019 Assembly Election results, Independent candidates too have been performing well, in the constituency with four independent candidates coming in the top 10 list.

Gurgaon Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mukesh Sharma, Congress' Mohit Grover, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Gaurav Bhati, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dr Nishant Anand and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Ashok Jangra are the main candidates in the Gurgaon Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Gurgaon Assembly Elections 2024: Key Contest

The key contest in the Gurgaon seat is between the BJP and other parties. The BJP has won the seat twice in 2019 and 2014. Congress on the other hand has given party tickets to Mohit Grover in the high-octane poll battle. In the last election, Grover contested as an independent candidate and finished second. Now contesting with the Congress symbol, he may give a tough contest to the BJP, especially when the BJP has not given the ticket to its sitting MLA.

Gurgaon Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sudhir Singla won the Gurgaon seat with a margin of 33,315 votes, securing 81,953 votes (43.33% of the total vote share). He defeated independent candidate Mohit Grover, who received 48,638 votes (25.72%). The Congress candidate Sukhbir Kataria was third with 23,126 votes (12.23%), while JNJP candidate Sube Singh Bohra was fourth with 9,331 votes (4.93%). The total number of votes polled was 1,87,799 (52.3%).

In the 2014 elections, BJP candidate Umesh Aggarwal won the seat with 1,06,106 votes (55.86%). INLD candidate Gopi Chand Gahlot came in second with 22,011 votes (11.59%), losing to Aggarwal by a margin of 84,095 votes. Congress candidate Dharambir Gaba finished third with 19,094 votes (10.05%), and independent candidate Sukhbir Kataria came fourth with 15,755 votes (8.29%).