Faridabad teen raped, forced to undergo abortion, NCW demands fair and time-bound investigation

Follow us on Image Source : X NCW takes suo moto cognisance in Faridabad assault case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday, took suo moto cognisance in the case of sexual assault and forced abortion of a teenage girl in Haryana's Faridabad. NCW has directed the police to provide the victim with immediate medical and psychological assistance along with compensation. The incident was reported on January 16 at Surajkund Police Station.

'Fair and time-bound investigation'

National Commission for Women took to X and mentioned, "NCW on the directions of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, has taken suo moto cognizance of a deeply concerning media report about the repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Faridabad, Haryana, and her forced abortion."

NCW further demanded time-bound action against the culprits. "The Commission has directed the police to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation and provide the victim with immediate assistance, including medical aid, psychological counseling, and compensation. A detailed action taken report is to be submitted to the Commission within three days," the post further read.

All three accused arrested

Police have arrested all three accused involved in the sexual assault case. As per the police, three people -- Jaswant (37), his friend Sultan and Sikander (55), the victim's neighbour have been arrested in the case.

The matter was revealed when the police received a complaint from the child helpline of the District Child Protection Unit in Faridabad reporting that a 16-year-old girl had undergone an abortion after she was raped. Kumar was approached by two NGOs regarding this incident after which he met the victim.

She told him that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and her younger brother. Around three months ago, she was looking for her younger brother, when Jaswant, an auto-rickshaw driver who often gave her food, asked her to sit in his vehicle and promised to help her find her brother.

Rape survivor told Kumar that Jaswant took her to his room where he and Sultan raped her multiple times and threatened to kill her. She further told that her neighbour, Sikander, had also raped her multiple times after offering her food and tea.

Based on Kumar's complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.