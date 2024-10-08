Faridabad Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Lakhan Singh Singla leads as counting starts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Faridabad Assembly Election Results 2024 Live

Faridabad Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Faridabad assembly seat began at 8 am. Congress' Lakhan Singh Sangla is leading the seat. The Faridabad Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 89 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

Faridabad: Assembly Election Candidates

In the 2024 assembly polls, the INLD fielded Narender Pal Singh Baghel as its candidate while Congress made Lakhan Kumar Singla its candidate. BJP has given a ticket to former MLA Vipul Goel. AAP's Pravesh Mehta is also in the fray.

Faridabad Assembly Election: Contest

Faridabad is witnessing a multipolar contest this election. While the BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting the elections on their own, INLD and BSP are contesting in alliance and INLD fielded the coalition candidate. Another alliance that is contesting the Haryana election is JJP and ASP. Under seat sharing ASP got Faridabad and fielded Nisha Valmiki as candidates, however, she withdrew her nomination later.

BJP's Goel has been an MLA from Faridabad between 2014 and 2019. In 2019, the BJP did not give him the ticket. Congress's Lakhan has retained the party ticket. He had lost the 2019 assembly election. AAP's candidate Parvesh Mehta also contested the 2014 assembly elections but back then he was the candidate of INLD.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In 2014, BJP's Vipul Goel won the election, defeating Congress' Anand Kaushik by a margin of 44,781 votes. The BJP candidate got 72,679 votes with a vote share of 60.48 per cent while the Congress candidate received 27,898 votes with a vote share of 23.21 per cent. INLD's Parvesh Mehta came third with 12,237 votes (10.18 per cent).

In 2019, BJP's Narender Gupta won the seat, defeating Congress' Lakhan Kumar Singla by a margin of 21,713 votes. The BJP leader received 65,887 votes with a share of 54.41 per cent while Congress' Singla got 44,174 votes with a vote share of 36.48 per cent. Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Kuldeep Tewatia came third with only 4,045 (3.34 per cent)

Faridabad Assembly Elections: Voting and results

Haryana went to vote in the assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8.