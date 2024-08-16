EC announces full poll schedule for Haryana: How numbers stack up in Assembly, check details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Haryana Assembly Election 2024

The Election Commission on Friday announced the full poll schedule for assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. As per the announcement, the assembly elections in Haryana will take place in single phase on October 1 to elect the 90 members. The CEC said that the counting of the votes will take place on October 4. The development comes as the tenure of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on November 3, 2024.

It should be noted that the earlier Assembly elections in Haryana was held in October 2019, resulting in a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). That time, Manohar Lal Khattar was appointed as the Chief Minister following the election.

As the poll schedule is released, now the elections in Haryana will be held on 90 assembly constituencies.

How numbers stack up in Haryana Assembly

In the 2019 Haryana assembly elections, the BJP secured 40 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP that won 10 seats. However, the BJP-JJP alliance broke up earlier this year.

The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress has 30 and the JJP has 10 in the Haryana assembly.

Haryana 2019 Assembly Poll Results:

Total Seats: 90

BJP: 40

Congress: 31

JJP: 10

INLD: 01

HLP: 01

Independents: 07

Recently, some of the Jannayak Janata Party MLAs indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March.

On the other hand, the BJP has support of two other independent MLAs such as Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla and Rakesh Daulatabad from Badshahpur and Haryana Lokhit party’s Gopal Kanda.