Congress plans bus journey in Haryana to promote unity ahead of assembly elections, featuring key leaders

The Congress party, currently divided into factions, is planning to undertake a bus journey in Haryana to convey a message of unity. According to sources, the journey is expected to take place between September 29 and October 2, with prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, travelling to various districts across the state.

With elections approaching, candidates often seek to host rallies and events featuring senior leaders in their regions. Discussions are ongoing regarding the route of the journey, and no final decision has been made yet. Party insiders indicate that a decision is likely to be announced in the next couple of days.

Previous bus journeys

The Congress party has organized similar bus journeys in the past. In 2018, during the Gujarat elections, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders participated in a bus journey when Ashok Gehlot was in charge of the state. Previously, under Ghulam Nabi Azad's leadership as the Haryana in-charge, the party had also conducted a bus journey in the state.

As the election campaign begins, the Congress party aims to address its internal divisions, particularly following Kiran Choudhary's distancing from Kumari Selja's campaign and the competing candidacies for the chief ministerial position. The upcoming bus journey is intended to send a clear message of unity to the voters.

In the final phases of the campaign, Congress is preparing to mobilise all its veteran leaders. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to address election rallies in Haryana on September 30 and October 2, further emphasizing the party's commitment to unifying its efforts ahead of the elections.