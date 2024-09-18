'Conducting caste census, gas cylinder at Rs 500': Congress announces guarantees for Haryana ahead of polls

The Congress on Wednesday announced guarantees for Haryana ahead of Assembly elections. From conducting a caste census to giving cylinders at Rs 500, the party promised a slew of soaps ahead of the polls. They also announced a slogan, 'Saat waade pakke irade'. Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8. While releasing the manifesto, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are announcing 7 guarantees that we will fulfil once we form government in Haryana... We have divided our 7 promises into 7 sections. Women will be given Rs 2000 every month. We will give Rs 500 every month for gas cylinders... Pensions for the elderly, pensions for specially-abled, and pensions for widows as per the Old pension scheme will be thoroughly implemented, and each category will get Rs 6000 each as pension money... We will give 2lakh permanent jobs to youth..."
Here are the key points from Congress manifesto
Prosperity for Families
- 300 units of free electricity
- Free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh
Empowerment for Women
- ₹2000 every month
- Gas cylinder at ₹500
Secured Future for Youth
- Recruitment for 2 lakh vacant posts
- Drug-free Haryana initiative
Strengthening Social Security
- ₹6000 old-age pension
- ₹6000 handicap pension₹6000 widow pension
- Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS)
Rights for Backward Classes
- Conducting a caste census
- Increasing creamy layer limit to ₹10 lakh
Prosperity for Farmers
- Legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP)
- Immediate crop compensation
7. Housing for the Poor
- 100-yard plot
- 2-room house costing ₹3.5 lakh
The elections for the 90 seats of Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. The Congress is contesting the elections alone. Other prominent parties contesting the elections include, BJP, AAP, INLD, BSP and a coalition of Azad Samaj Party and JJP.