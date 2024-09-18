'Conducting caste census, gas cylinder at Rs 500': Congress announces guarantees for Haryana ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress meet

The Congress on Wednesday announced guarantees for Haryana ahead of Assembly elections. From conducting a caste census to giving cylinders at Rs 500, the party promised a slew of soaps ahead of the polls. They also announced a slogan, 'Saat waade pakke irade'. Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8. While releasing the manifesto, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are announcing 7 guarantees that we will fulfil once we form government in Haryana... We have divided our 7 promises into 7 sections. Women will be given Rs 2000 every month. We will give Rs 500 every month for gas cylinders... Pensions for the elderly, pensions for specially-abled, and pensions for widows as per the Old pension scheme will be thoroughly implemented, and each category will get Rs 6000 each as pension money... We will give 2lakh permanent jobs to youth..."

Here are the key points from Congress manifesto

Prosperity for Families

300 units of free electricity

Free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh

Empowerment for Women

₹2000 every month

Gas cylinder at ₹500

Secured Future for Youth

Recruitment for 2 lakh vacant posts

Drug-free Haryana initiative

Strengthening Social Security

₹6000 old-age pension

₹6000 handicap pension₹6000 widow pension

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Rights for Backward Classes

Conducting a caste census

Increasing creamy layer limit to ₹10 lakh

Prosperity for Farmers

Legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Immediate crop compensation

7. Housing for the Poor

100-yard plot

2-room house costing ₹3.5 lakh

The elections for the 90 seats of Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. The Congress is contesting the elections alone. Other prominent parties contesting the elections include, BJP, AAP, INLD, BSP and a coalition of Azad Samaj Party and JJP.