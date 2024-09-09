Chunav Flashback: When Congress failed to secure even 10 seats in Haryana Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Congress, which got 36 seats in 1982, however, secured only 5 seats in 1987.

Haryana Assembly Elections: If you take a look at the past of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress failed three times to secure even 10 seats in the Assembly polls. From 1972 to 1996, the Congress faced massive losses in terms of securing seats during assembly polls. The Congress which secured 52 seats in 1972, however, managed to get only 3 seats in 1977 after the National Emergency.

Then, the grand old party, which got 36 seats in 1982, however, secured only 5 seats in 1987.

The Congress again in 1991 secured 51 seats out of total 90, but it secured only 9 seats in 1996 assembly elections. This is how the party failed three times in the Assembly polls in Haryana.

With just a few days left for the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress this time faced rebellion as party leader Rajesh Joon, whose candidature was ignored from Bahadurgarh, quit the party and announced to fight as an independent. This development comes after the party announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls,

The party has fielded sitting MLA Rajendra Singh Joon from the Bahadurgarh seat. Rajesh was the ticket aspirant from the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment, which is in Jhajjar district.

Rajesh had unsuccessfully contested the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment as an independent candidate in the 2014 assembly polls. In the 2019 assembly polls, he withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Rajendra Joon.

The Congress last week released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Of the 28 sitting MLAs which the party has in the present assembly, the Congress on Friday re-nominated 27 of them while it is yet to declare its Israna seat, from where it has a legislator.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress had 31 MLAs, but later on party legislator Bhavya Bishnoi had joined the BJP and is a legislator from the ruling party.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.