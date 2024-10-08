Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form government in Haryana? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and senior BJP leader Anil Vij.

Haryana Elections Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Haryana is taking place today (October 8). The counting in Jammu and Kashmir is also taking place along with Haryana. The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana were held between September 18 and October 5. There are 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. 17 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Haryana Assembly is from November 4, 2019 to November 3, 2024. There are 2,03,00,255 voters in Haryana.

Main parties in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the two main political parties in Haryana. Both parties are contesting in 89 constituencies. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Abhay Singh Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the two other important parties in the state. The ruling BJP had decided to withdraw its candidate Rohtash Jangra in Sirsa and hinted that the party may back sitting MLA Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP). The Congress has left the Bhiwani Assembly constituency for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The JJP has allied with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state while the INLD chose Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as its partner.

Key candidates in Haryana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (BJP), former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Anil Vij (BJP), Om Prakash Dhankar (BJP), Vinesh Phogat (Congress), Captain Abhimanyu (BJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP), Arti Singh Rao (BJP), Gopal Goyal Kanda (HLP), Shruti Choudhry (BJP), Dushyant Chautala (JJP), Brijendra Singh (Congress), Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP), Gian Chand Gupta (BJP), Chander Mohan (Congress), Udai Bhan (Congress), Kanwar Pal Gurjar (BJP), Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD), Aseem Goel (BJP), Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP), Kuldeep Sharma (Congress), Arjun Singh Chautala (INLD), Devender Singh Babli (BJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala (JJP), Jagbir Singh Malik (Congress), Sunita Duggal (BJP), Nirmal Singh (Congress), Rao Narbir Singh (BJP), Rao Dan Singh (Congress), Ranjit Singh Chautala (Independent), Mool Chand Sharma (BJP), Savitri Jindal (Independent), Chiranjeev Rao (Congress) and Anurag Dhandha (AAP) are some of the key candidates in Haryana.

Key constituencies in Haryana

Adampur, Ambala Cantt, Bhiwani, Ateli, Badli, Julana, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Sirsa, Ladwa, Tosham, Uchana Kalan, Gohana, Panchkula, Jagadhri, Ellenabad, Hisar, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Karnal, Faridabad, Tohana, Narnaund, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Rania are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Haryana.

Polling percentage in 2019

Haryana registered 68.20 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2019. It was 76.54 per cent in 2014.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections in Haryana?

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party and won 40 seats. The Congress managed to win 31 seats in the state. Manohar Lal Khattar became the Chief Minister again with the support of the JJP which won 10 seats in its first election. In the 2014 Haryana Election, the BJP won 47 seats while the INLD managed to get 19 seats. The Congress won just 15 seats after two consecutive terms of power.

How many seats are required to form government in Haryana?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats and the majority mark is 46.