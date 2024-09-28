Adampur Assembly Election 2024: Can BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi continue his grandfather Bhajan Lal's legacy?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Adampur Assembly Election 2024.

Adampur Assembly Election 2024: Adampur Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) which is located in Hisar district of Haryana. Adampur seat holds significant political importance, particularly in the Jat-dominated regions of the state. It is known for its agricultural landscape and has a mix of rural and semi-urban populations. The constituency is predominantly Jat but also has a significant number of Scheduled Castes and other communities.

Bhajan Lal, who has been the Chief Minister of Haryana, has dominated over Adampur, which falls in Hisar district. Currently, his grandson Bhavya Bishnoi is the Adampur MLA, a seat he won in the 2022 bypoll. Earlier, Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi was the MLA, and notably, the Bhajan Lal family has held sway over this constituency since 1967.

Political parties fighting in Adampur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the Adampur constituency. Bhavya Bishnoi from the BJP currently represents the Adampur seat and was elected from the Adampur constituency in the November 2022 by-election.

Adampur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress party's Chander Parkash, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Randeep Choudaryvas, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhupender Beniwal, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Krishan Gangwa Parjapati are the main candidates in the Adampur Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Bhavya Bishnoi-BJP Chander Prakash-Congress Krishan Gangwa Parjapati-JJP Randeep Choudaryvas-INLD Bhupender Beniwal-AAP

Previous election results

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Congress won the seat with a margin of 29,471 votes. Kuldeep Bishnoi was polled 63,693 votes with a vote share of 51.70 per cent and defeated Sonali Phogat from BJP who got 34,222 votes (27.78 per cent).

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Haryana Janhit Congress BL (HJCBL) won the seat and was polled 56,757 votes with a vote share of 47.10 per cent. INLD candidate Kulveer Singh Beniwal got 39,508 votes (32.78 %) and was the runner-up. Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated Kulveer Singh Beniwal by a margin of 17,249 votes.

When will Adampur vote?

The Adampur constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 (Saturday). The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission (EC) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

When is the result date?

The result for Adampur will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.