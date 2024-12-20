Surat man becomes a boon to seven people, organs donated after being declared brain dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hitesh Kachariya donated his organs to seven people.

Hitesh Kachariya, a native of Surat, brought hope to seven ailing people and their families when his family decided to donate his organs after doctors declared him brain dead. Kachariya was admitted to a private hospital on December 10 due to headache, vomiting, and difficulty in walking. It was found out during his treatment that he had hemorrhage and swelling in his brain which led the doctors to declaring him brain dead.

Nilesh Mandlewala, head of Donate Life organization said that Kachariya, who lives in Vishalnagar Society, Katargam, Surat, was admitted to a private hospital on 10 December and on December 16 he was declared to be brain dead.

People who received the boon of new life

After Kachariya’s family was explained about the importance of organ donation that even after being brain dead, a person could save the lives of those in need, they gave their consent for donation.

The donated heart was transplanted into a 47-year-old man living in Mahesana, Gujarat at CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad. The lungs were transplanted into a 60-year-old man living in Delhi, the liver was transplanted into a 37-year-old man in Gurgaon, Haryana, two kidneys were donated to two needy people at Kiran Hospital, Surat and the eyes were donated to Lokdrishti Chakshu Bank, Surat.

Green corridor built from hospital to Surat airport

Two green corridors were created by Surat Police from the hospital to Surat Airport to transport the heart and lungs to Ahmedabad and Haryana.

Notably, So far 1272 organs and tissues have been donated by Donate Life organization from South Gujarat including Surat.