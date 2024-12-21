Two injured after parcel explodes in Gujarat's Sabarmati, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Parcel exploded after the person received it in Gujarat's Sabarmati

In a shocking incident, a parcel exploded in Sabarmati of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday and two people were injured, the Gujarat Police said. According to the information, the incident took place at around 10:45 am at the Shiv Row House of Sabarmati. Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The parcel included an electronic circuit and a battery which exploded.

Providing details about the incident, Joint CP of Ahmedabad Police Neeraj Kumar Bargurjar said that a man named Gaurav Garhi arrived at the house of a man named Baldev Sukhadia and handed over a parcel to him which exploded in the Shiv Row House area. Due to the explosion, Baldev and his brother Kirot Sukhadia got injured. He said, "In Sabarmati, one Gaurav Garhvi came to the residence of Baldev and handed over a parcel which exploded. The accused Gaurav Garhvi has been arrested."

He further added that there was a dispute between the two. "There was an internal dispute between the two. The police are investigating the matter. Other accused will be arrested soon. FSL and BDDS teams are present on the spot," he added.

The official said the bomb appears to have been remotely operated, and an electronic circuit, battery and blades were recovered from the site. A probe team is investigating the exact nature of the device, he said. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) and forensic team reached the site along with senior police officials, he added.