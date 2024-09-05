Ravindra Jadeja, star cricketer, joins BJP, wife Rivaba confirms | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ravindra Jadeja with wife Rivaba

Indian cricketer and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined the BJP. Jadeja has joined the party by taking primary membership during the ongoing drive. Notably, his wife Rivaba Jadeja is also a BJP member and party MLA from Gujarat's Jamnagar seat.

The news of Jadeja's BJP joining was shared by Rivaba on the social media platform X. She shared the membership cards of her and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Rivaba also talked to the media and said, "I have started the membership campaign from my home. Yesterday, BJP organized a press conference as part of its membership campaign. The campaign was run by BJP city and district." Notably, Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019 and was fielded by the party from the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022. She won the seat by defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.

During her election campaign, Ravindra Jadeja was also seen campaigning in her favour.

(Reported by: Paresh)