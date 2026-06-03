Operation Delta launched in Gujarat: 84 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in raids, more under scrutiny

Surat:

In a major operation against illegal foreign nationals and infiltrators residing in Gujarat, the Surat Police, along with the Crime Branch and Special Operations Group (SOG), conducted a large-scale covert crackdown across the city. The operation, which began late on Tuesday night, resulted in the detention of 261 individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals.

Following intensive questioning and preliminary verification of documents, authorities have officially confirmed that 84 of those detained are Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally in India. Senior officials are currently conducting intensive interrogations and investigations regarding the residency status and identities of the remaining individuals.

Statewide drive launched

Announcing the action, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said a statewide campaign, "Operation Delta," had been launched to identify and apprehend illegal Bangladeshi nationals living in Gujarat.

Acting on these directions, Surat Police, the Crime Branch, SOG, and other security agencies carried out an extensive search and verification exercise throughout the night. During this operation, a large number of suspected Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody, and investigations were initiated. Police investigations have so far identified 84 illegal infiltrators, while the remaining suspects are still being scrutinized by officials.

Raids at key locations

Throughout this entire operation, the police targeted areas believed to be major hubs for illegal immigrants, including Chowk Bazaar, Kosad Awas, Salabatpura, and Limbayat Mithikhadi. The sudden arrival of police teams reportedly caused panic and commotion in several localities. Extensive combing and search operations were conducted across this entire locality.

All detainees, including the 84 individuals confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals, have been placed under tight security while verification of the remaining suspects continues.

Police investigation

According to officials, police are gathering details about the identities, employment records, and entry routes of the suspected infiltrators. Police are also probing how they entered India, how they reached Surat and who may have facilitated their stay in the city.

Authorities said the primary objective of the operation is to curb illegal immigration, identify support networks, and strengthen the state's overall security framework.

(Report: Shailesh Champaneria)

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