Rajkot: JP Nadda slams Congress, accuses leadership of dividing society, prioritising one family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Minister J P Nadda

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda took aim at the Congress party during a speech on Saturday, accusing its leaders of being "fake patriots" who divide society and prioritize the interests of a single family over the nation. Nadda made these remarks while addressing a crowd in Rajkot, Gujarat, before flagging off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Tiranga Yatra.'

Without directly naming him, Nadda targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' initiative. He argued that those behind the campaign, whom he described as having "narrow thinking and small minds," should instead remember the pivotal role Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played in uniting India.

He accused Congress of neglecting the contributions of other freedom fighters, such as Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. "I must express my sadness that no Congress leader has ever visited Kevadia to pay homage at the Statue of Unity, honoring the Iron Man, Sardar Patel, who united 562 princely states to form our great nation," Nadda stated.

'Congress is viewing the country through political lense'

Further, Nadda also urged Congress leaders to visit Gujarat and Kevadia to honor Sardar Patel, emphasizing that those involved in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' should acknowledge Patel's immense contribution to India's unity. He also accused the Congress of viewing the country through a political lens, prioritizing their own interests over the nation’s welfare.

Nadda also reminded the audience of Gujarat's significant role in India's freedom struggle, with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel leading the charge. He praised Sardar Patel’s efforts in uniting the country, calling it a monumental achievement that should not be forgotten.

'Congress cares for only one family'

Moreover, in his concluding remarks, Nadda also accused Congress of focusing solely on the Gandhi family, neglecting the sacrifices of countless other freedom fighters. "Through your lens, you see only one family," Nadda said, referencing the Gandhi family, "but the country will never forget the contributions of Sardar Patel and other patriots who gave their lives for India's independence."

READ MORE | Gujarat: Govt school teacher, who settled in US in 2016, still on payroll; investigation ordered

READ MORE | Congress to launch 15-day 'Gujarat Nyaya Yatra' today from Morbi: Know all about it