Massive blast rocks IOCL refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara, fire breaks out

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Thick plums above IOCL refinery

A massive explosion rocked IOCL's refinery in the Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. The explosion occurred in the storage tank of the refinery. Soon after the blast, a huge fire broke out in the refinery with a cloud of smoke seen from kilometers away.

The local administration swung into action to control the fire and rushed 10 fire tenders to douse the fire. The explosion and subsequent massive blazes created chaos in the surrounding companies and areas. The workers in the refinery were evacuated after the fire.