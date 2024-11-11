Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Massive blast rocks IOCL refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara, fire breaks out

Massive blast rocks IOCL refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara, fire breaks out

After the blast, a huge fire broke out in the refinery with plumes of smoke seen from kilometres away. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: November 11, 2024 17:44 IST
IOCL refinery blast and fire in Gujarat's Vadodara
Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Thick plums above IOCL refinery

A massive explosion rocked IOCL's refinery in the Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. The explosion occurred in the storage tank of the refinery. Soon after the blast, a huge fire broke out in the refinery with a cloud of smoke seen from kilometers away.

The local administration swung into action to control the fire and rushed 10 fire tenders to douse the fire. The explosion and subsequent massive blazes created chaos in the surrounding companies and areas. The workers in the refinery were evacuated after the fire.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement