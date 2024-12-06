Gujarat shocker! Rape accused inmate caught with mobile phone hidden in his rectum

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The rape accused was lodged in the Bhavnagar district jail. (Representative image)

In a bizarre incident, an inmate of Bhavnagar district jail was found to have hidden a small three-inch mobile phone inside his rectum. X-ray examinations and sonography done on him by the authorities confirmed the presence of the phone. Ravi Bariya, a rape accused had smugled the phone and its charger into the facility, an intelligence received by the jail squad informed.

The charger was found concealed in a pit, in his barrack. The authorities who were convinced of the presence of a mobile phone with the 33-year-old took him to a government-run hospital on December 3 where the x-ray was performed in his abdomen.

Later when Bariya relieved himself the phone was retrieved wrapped in a plastic, however no sim card was present.

"The x-ray report showed a mobile handset in his rectum. Based on that report we will submit an application with Nilambaug police station to register an offence against this accused for smuggling electronic items into the jail. We will also inquire into how he got this mobile,” Jail superintendent LM Rathod said, reported TOI.

A case was registered regarding this by Vishnu Vaghela, a member of the clerical staff at Bhavnagar district jail. The FIR was filed with the Nilambaug Police station under BNS Section 223 and other sections of the Prisons Act.

