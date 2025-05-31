Gujarat: Pakistan fired over 600 drones during Operation Sindoor, all neutralised, says BSF IG During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched over 600 drones, but all were neutralized by Indian defenses, with no casualties and significant losses reported on the Pakistani side, said BSF IG Abhishek Pathak.

Ahmedabad :

In a significant revelation, BSF Gujarat Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak stated that Pakistan launched over 600 drones during Operation Sindoor, but all were successfully neutralized by India's air defense systems. Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, IG Pathak highlighted the exceptional performance of the defense mechanism that ensured no harm came to civilians or security personnel.

“Pakistan's drones were all rendered useless. Despite intense missile and drone attacks after May 8, our air defense systems performed excellently, and we suffered no damage,” IG Pathak said.

200 drones entered Gujarat territory

Pathak revealed that out of the 600 drones launched from across the border, nearly 40% — approximately 200 drones — managed to enter Gujarat territory. Despite this breach, there were no casualties or damage reported.

He further mentioned that Pakistan had also deployed tanks and heavy artillery along the Gujarat border, emphasizing the aggressive intent behind the attack.

BSF women personnel played crucial role

Highlighting the role of female officers during Operation Sindoor, Pathak praised the contributions of more than 800 women BSF personnel stationed along the border. He made special mention of Assistant Commandants Amandeep and Niti Yadav, who led their companies in the most challenging terrain of the creek area as company commanders.

Heavy losses for Pakistan

IG Pathak stated that Pakistan suffered significant losses during the operation. More than 20 members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, based in Bahawalpur, were killed. Additionally, it is estimated that around 35 to 40 Pakistani army personnel lost their lives.

BSF continues vigil from Barmer to Kutch

The BSF guards the India-Pakistan border from Barmer in Rajasthan to Kutch in Gujarat. With lessons learned from the recent assault, Pathak mentioned that all activities are being analyzed for better preparedness and improved responses in the future.