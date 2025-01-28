Father, two daughters killed in fire caused by AC compressor explosion in Gujarat's Mundra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, a man, along with his two daughters, were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at their house in Gujarat's Mundra. According to information, the fire erupted after an explosion in a residential building in the Suryanagar Society of Mundra.

While the man and his daughters died in the incident, the victim's mother was seriously injured. Initial investigation suggests that the accident happened due to leakage in the AC compressor. The victim's family caught in this incident was a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Injured woman being treated

Soon after the massive explosion and fire incident, a large number of people gathered at the spot. After getting the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a dousing operation was carried out. The injured woman was taken to hospital and was currently undergoing treatment. The police will take the help of FSL to ascertain the cause of the fire, after which further investigation will be done.

Fire in merchandise showroom in Maharashtra's Thane

In another similar incident in Maharashtra's Thane, a massive fire broke out in a mall in the Kasarvadavali area. The fire broke out in a showroom of Puma in the Hypercity Mall in the Kasarvadavali area. Providing details about the incident, fire officer Nilesh Vetal said that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported in the incident. "A fire broke out in the first floor's Puma Showroom in the Hyprercity Mall. The fire has been doused off. The reason for the fire is not yet clear. No casualties reported," the official said.

