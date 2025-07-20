Gujarat: Five members of family die by suicide in Ahmedabad Gujarat: Authorities have confirmed that the family ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance. However, the exact reason for the tragic act remains unknown, as no suicide note was found at the scene. Investigators are still working to determine what may have led to the incident.

Ahmedabad :

In a deeply distressing incident, five members of a family were found dead in their rented home in Bavla taluka of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Sunday (July 20).

Family of 5 dies by suicide in Bagodra Village

In a heartbreaking incident late Saturday night (July 19), five members of a family died by suicide in Bagodra village. The family, living in a rented house near Bagodra bus station, allegedly consumed poison for reasons yet to be fully ascertained. The deceased include a husband, wife, and their three young children.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Kanji Waghela (34), his wife Sonal (26), and their three children- two daughters aged 11 and 5, and a son aged 8. The family originally hailed from Dholka, a nearby town in Gujarat.

The deceased have been identified as-

Vipul Kanjibhai Vaghela (32)- Husband, a rickshaw driver Sonal Vipulbhai Vaghela (26)- Wife Kareena alias Simran Vipulbhai Vaghela (11)- Daughter Mayur Vipulbhai Vaghela (8)- Son Prince Vipulbhai Vaghela (5)- Daughter

The family originally hailed from the Devipujak Vas area of Barkotha in Dholka and had been living in Bagodra for some time. Vipul Vaghela earned a living by driving an auto-rickshaw to support his family.

Cause still unknown

Authorities confirmed that the family members took the extreme step by ingesting a toxic liquid. However, the motive behind the mass suicide remains unclear. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and the police are yet to establish any definitive reason behind the act.

Possible financial stress behind the suicide

Upon receiving information about the tragedy, Bagodra police, a 108 ambulance team, and senior officials including the Ahmedabad Rural SP, Dhansura Division ASP, and officers from the LCB, SOG, and FSL rushed to the scene. The area was inspected thoroughly, and an in-depth investigation has been initiated.

While the exact cause remains unclear, police suspect financial stress may have been a contributing factor. Vipul’s brother-in-law revealed that he had purchased the rickshaw on loan and was under constant pressure to make the EMI payments. Though he had recently paid ₹5,000 towards the loan, the burden may have driven him to take the extreme step. All five bodies were sent for post-mortem to the Bagodra Community Health Centre. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the tragedy.

Investigation underway

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are speaking to relatives, neighbours, and acquaintances to understand what might have led to the tragedy. Officials are also looking into financial or personal distress as potential factors.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with locals expressing grief and disbelief over the loss of an entire family.