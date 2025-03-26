Gujarat: 40 students cut their wrists with blade for Rs 10 cash prize in suspected Blue Whale Challenge The incident came to limelight after a complaint was lodged at a police station by the village sarpanch and parents late in the evening. Bagasara Police Sub-Inspector stated that an investigation will start when the school reopens.

In a shocking incident, over 40 students injured themselves at Mota Munjiyasar Primary School in Gujarat after being encouraged by a classmate to cut their wrists for money. This incident was allegedly inspired by a video game, leading to significant concern among parents and school officials.

As per a report by Gujrati Jagran, the incident was reported when a Class 7 student from Bagasara offered his classmates Rs 10 to cut their hands with a pencil sharpener blade. The student also manipulated the situation by claiming that those who refused would owe him Rs 5. This led to a dangerous scenario as several students started harming themselves in a misguided attempt to earn money.

Makwana, principal of Mota Munjiyasar Primary School, expressed concern over the incident and stated that the children engaged in the act while imitating a video game.

He further stated that once the school came to know about the incident, a meeting was held with parents to address concerns and prevent similar incidents in the future. The sarpanch then demanded police action against those responsible for the negligence that allowed this incident to occur.

In the wake of this development, locals in the village speculated that the incident might be linked to an online challenge similar to the Blue Whale Challenge, a notorious game that gained attention in 2017 after reports of self-harm and suicides among players. However, there is no official confirmation about whether it was the Blue Whale Challenge that led to the incident.