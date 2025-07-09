Vadodara: Three dead as 45-year-old Gambhira bridge collapses in Padra, multiple vehicles plunge into river Gambhira bridge collapse: Residents have blamed the administration for the disaster, claiming that repeated requests for repairing the decades-old bridge were ignored. Locals allege that despite warnings, the authorities failed to take action, leading to the bridge collapse and resulting casualties.

Vadodara:

A portion of the Gambhira bridge over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat’s Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday morning (July 9), causing at least four vehicles to fall into the river. At least three people lost their lives after the incident occurred around 7:30 am along a state highway, according to Padra police inspector Vijay Charan. The vehicles involved included two trucks and two vans. Rescue teams have so far pulled four individuals to safety, and operations are ongoing to locate any others who may be trapped.

A major tragedy struck Vadodara district when the 45-year-old Gambhira bridge over the Mahisagar river collapsed, sending shockwaves through the region. The bridge connected Padra in Vadodara district to Anand district and had long been in a dilapidated condition.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of three individuals in the Vadodara bridge collapse incident. Around 10 people have been rescued alive, while reports indicate that five to six vehicles plunged into the river when the bridge gave way. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials continue to search for any remaining victims.

Bridge collapse sends 4 vehicles into river

The incident occurred near Mujpur village, where the bridge suddenly gave way as two trucks, a Bolero jeep, and another jeep were crossing. All four vehicles plunged into the flowing Mahisagar river on either side of the collapse. Locals quickly gathered at the site, and rescue efforts began almost immediately. According to initial reports, three people were rescued, while two are feared to have died in the accident.

Locals join rescue; emergency services rushed to the spot

As news of the collapse spread, villagers from Mujpur and nearby areas rushed to help. Some locals entered the river to assist in rescue operations and helped pull out survivors from the submerged vehicles. The 108 emergency ambulance service also arrived at the scene swiftly. After the tragic incident, several people observed a moment of silence at the remains of the bridge, mourning the lives lost.

Neglect alleged: Locals blame authorities

Residents have blamed the administration for the disaster, claiming that repeated requests for repairing the decades-old bridge were ignored. Locals allege that despite warnings, the authorities failed to take action, leading to the bridge collapse and resulting casualties. The Gambhira bridge, a key connector between Vadodara and Anand, had visibly deteriorated over the years and was no longer fit for heavy traffic, residents said.

Authorities arrive, investigation underway

Soon after the collapse, officials, including the Padra Mamlatdar, local police, and district crime branch officers, including PI Sisodia, reached the spot to assess the situation and coordinate rescue operations.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the vehicles from the river and recover any missing persons. Divers have been deployed to search the water, as the full extent of the tragedy is still being assessed. The collapse has triggered widespread public anger and renewed calls for urgent infrastructure audits across the state.

(With inputs from Satyam)