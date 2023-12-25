Non-cognisable offence registered against ex-Congress MP Virji Thummar for defamatory remarks against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Congress MP Virji Thummar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amreli: The police have booked Gujarat Congress leader Virji Thummar for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A local BJP leader in Gujarat's Amreli district filed a complaint.

Non-cognizable offence against Thummar

Deputy Superintendent of Police J P Bhandari said that based on a complaint lodged by Mehul Dhorajiya, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Amreli district unit, the Amreli city police have registered a non-cognizable offence against Thummar under sections 499 (criminal defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to criminal defamation and intentional insult.

Dhorajiya in his complaint said that Thummar allegedly made "objectionable" remarks against Modi, calling him a "dalal" (broker) in a programme of the Congress party on December 22.

On Saturday, Dhorajiya filed the complaint at Amreli city police station regarding Virji Thummar's remarks against the Prime Minister. The alleged comments were made during the 'Sneh Samvad' program organized by the Congress. As the offence is non-cognisable, the police will seek permission from the court to carry out an inquiry against Thummar.

Thummar complaint against BJP

In response, Thummar has lodged a complaint with the Amreli city police, claiming that the BJP is tarnishing his image by burning effigies of him. An official noted that they are currently investigating this aspect of the matter.

Talking to reporters, Thummar said his intention was not to hurt anyone but to raise the voice of the public which, he claimed, the ruling party does not like to hear. "My intention was not to insult anyone, but the BJP is upset over members of the public showing their anger against the ruling party and is burning my effigy everywhere," he said.

"Hang me if I have done anything wrong. I am not here to defame anyone, but the ruling party should listen to the public," said the Congress leader, who also served as MLA in Gujarat from 2017 to 2022.

(With PTI inputs)