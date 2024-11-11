First condition to make India a developed nation is to be 'atmanirbhar', says PM Modi in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi virtually participates in the 200th-year celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a programme marking the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat's Vadtal and said there there is a conspiracy going on to divide the society on the basis of caste, religion, language, high and low, men and women, villages and cities.

"It is important that we understand the seriousness of this attempt of the national enemies, understand the crisis and we all have to defeat such an act together. We have to work together...We have to create strong, capable and educated youth. For a developed India, the youth should be empowered," he said during the occasion.

PM Modi further added that skilled youth will become the biggest strength of the society. "The global demand for our youth is going to increase further. Today, whatever world leaders I meet, most of the leaders expect that the youth of India, the skilled manpower of India, the youth of the IT sector of India should go to their country and work in their country. The whole world is attracted by the capability of the youth of India," he stated.

PM Modi also added that the country's unity and integrity is very important to make it a developed nation in next 25 years. He said that Swaminarayan Bhagwan came at a difficult time of our history and gave us new strength.

Addressing a programme via video conference to mark the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat, PM Modi said, "Every person's life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life's purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realize its purpose. This has been a tremendous contribution of saints and sages to our society."

He mentioned that this occasion is proof of the eternal flow of Indian culture. "We have kept alive the spiritual consciousness of the Vadtal Dham established by Lord Swami Narayan 200 years ago. We can still experience the teachings and energy of Lord Swaminarayan here...I am happy that the Government of India has also issued a silver coin of Rs 200 and a commemorative stamp on this occasion," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also asserted that this event is not just a praise of history. It is a great opportunity for every person like him, who has grown up with unflinching faith in Vadtal Dham.

"It has been a unique feature of India that whenever difficult times have come; a great sage or saint has appeared in that era. The advent of Lord Swaminarayan also took place at such a time when the country, weakened after centuries of foreign rule, had lost self-confidence. At that time, Lord Swaminarayan not only infused us with new spiritual energy but also awakened our self-respect," he said.

"We must carry forward his teachings. Inspired by this, Vadtal Dham has become a major centre for serving humanity and building a better world, the Prime Minister added. PM Modi, also highlighted that the people associated with Shree Swaminarayan Mandir has always played a major role in any appeal that he made.