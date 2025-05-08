Drones spotted over Gujarat's Sir creek: 3 neutralised, 3 missing amid rising India-Pakistan tensions Six drones were spotted over Gujarat's Sir Creek region amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with India neutralising three drones and launching extensive searches for the remaining ones, while responding to Pakistan's provocations with military strikes.

In a significant development, reports have emerged of six drones being spotted over the Sir Creek region in Gujarat, a strategically sensitive area located near the India-Pakistan border. This incident has raised fresh concerns about the security of the region, which has become a focal point due to the ongoing military confrontations between India and Pakistan.

Sources in the security establishment confirmed that three of the drones were promptly neutralized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other defense agencies. The swift response from India highlights the nation's preparedness and ability to counter aerial threats, particularly given the heightened tensions with Pakistan. However, the whereabouts of the remaining three drones remain unconfirmed, with authorities now launching an extensive search operation to locate and identify the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The sighting of these drones comes at a time when India-Pakistan relations are at an all-time low. Tensions flared further after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which led India to adopt a firm stance against Pakistan. In a retaliatory move, India launched targeted strikes on nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. Sources report that several terrorists were killed in the operation, further escalating the volatile situation.

Pakistan has been issuing continuous threats in response to India's military actions, including frequent firing along the Line of Control (LoC). On Thursday, Pakistan fired shells and mortars into Indian territory, prompting a swift reaction from Indian forces. In response, the Indian Army has been providing a robust counter to Pakistan's provocations, intensifying the military standoff. As a precautionary measure, residents of border areas have evacuated to safer locations, with tensions remaining high.

Further adding to the severity of the ongoing conflict, India conducted missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan on the night of May 6-7. These operations targeted camps linked to notorious terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. The strike resulted in the reported death of 10 family members of Masood Azhar, along with four of his close associates. The attack, which specifically targeted high-value terrorist infrastructure, has served to fuel the already escalating conflict between the two nations.

As the situation continues to unfold, the threat of further military actions looms, and the international community is closely monitoring the developments. The presence of drones over Gujarat, coupled with Pakistan's ongoing hostilities, underscores the rapidly deteriorating security situation along the India-Pakistan border. The search for the remaining drones and the overall military posture of both nations are expected to remain focal points in the days ahead.