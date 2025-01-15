Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 241 crore in Gujarat's Mansa

Follow us on Image Source : MHA/PIB Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated developmental projects in Gujarat's Mansa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated several projects worth Rs 241 crore in Gujarat's Mansa. During the event state CM Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and others were present. During his address, Shah highlighted the transformative efforts made by PM Narendra Modi during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat to address the state's water scarcity challenges.

He inaugurated several development projects, including the Mansa Circuit House, a protection wall near Neelkanth Mahadev, a check dam in Badarpura Village, and class blocks in Charada and Delwada Villages. He also laid the foundation stone for 23 additional projects, including a barrage on the Sabarmati River in Ambod Village.

Shah said that this barrage would significantly benefit local farmers, while the check dam would positively impact the lives of children in the area

Amit Shah recalls water table revival efforts in PM Modi's tenure

Shah noted that the groundwater in Gujarat was once available at the depths of 1,200 feet, but because of PM Modi's efforts it was made more accessible as he, as the chief minister, had worked to raise the water table across Gujarat, including Kutch and Saurashtra, by prioritising the completion of the Narmada project.

He emphasised that PM Modi had overcome all obstacles to implement the Narmada project successfully. Shah further added that even after PM Modi assumed the charge of the prime minister, the Narmada river's water was made available to every household of the state. He ensured the construction of the canal from Bharuch to Khavda. He also lauded the initiatives to fill over 9,000 ponds across Gujarat, conserve rainwater, and ensure water supply to every village in Saurashtra.

He also recalled initiatives like the Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana to ensure water supply from Kadana to Deesa. Meanwhile, Shah also encouraged CM Patel to further enhance the barrage at the 500-year-old Maha Kai Temple in Ambod by expanding the barrage and creating a year-round water-filled pond.