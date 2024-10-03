Amit Shah inaugurates free health check-up camp and development projects in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : X Amit Shah today inaugurated a 'Health Check-up Camp' in Gota, Ahmedabad, where local residents will receive free health consultations and medications.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day Gujarat tour inaugurated a free health check-up camp in Ahmedabad on Thursday as part of the 'Gandhinagar Lok Sabha - Swasth Lok Sabha' campaign. Organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the camp offered services including general medical check-ups, diabetes tests, blood donation drives, and eye screenings, aiming to promote preventive healthcare.

Shah, joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and local officials, also launched a mobile medical van in collaboration with IOCL to provide healthcare to underserved areas.

Addressing the crowd, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning cleanliness into a mass movement, following the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Shah highlighted that over Rs 37,000 crore worth of people-centric development projects, focusing on health, infrastructure, and education, have been launched in his Gandhinagar Parliamentary Constituency in the last five years.

Additionally, Shah laid the foundation for a tele-rehabilitation center at GMERS Hospital and praised the transformation of primary schools into smart schools by the AMC. His day included attending a special meeting at the Sabarmati Vidhan Sabha, inaugurating the Municipal Science Center, and unveiling the new Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office.

He also inaugurated Bhadaj Smart Primary School, equipped with state-of-the-art educational facilities in Ahmedabad.

In the evening, Shah will participate in the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Navratri Festival 2024 and other regional celebrations. He also plans to engage with BJP workers in a meeting near Sanand.

Shah’s visit underscores his focus on healthcare, education, infrastructure, and cultural development in Gujarat, reflecting his hands-on approach to governance and strengthening his constituency.