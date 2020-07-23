Image Source : MANISH PRASAD How armed Rafale fighter jet increases Indian firepower in the sky

Rafale fighter jets will soon be inducted in Indian Air Force. This is sure to give Indian firepower a major boost. Rafale fighter jets will introduce new capabilities in IAF's fighter fleet that will be unrivalled in the region. The aim of the Indian Air Force has always been to be prepared for a two-front war on Indian borders. IAF is capable of warding off twin threats to India and Rafale fighter jets are going to further increase Indian strength and strategic depth in the region.

#Rafale combat aircraft will provide the @IAF_MCC not just with a fast and agile modern fighter but one that comes armed with a highly potent set of weapons from @byMBDA (#Scalp,#Mica, #Meteor)that are unrivalled by any of enemy.

Rafale fighter jets are equipped with state of the art weapon systems. Most famous of these weapons are the Meteor missiles.

What are Meteor missiles?

Meteor missiles are a game-changer. They are air-to-air missiles that work 'beyond visual range'. This means that even if the pilot cannot locate enemy aircraft with his eyes, he/she can aim and fire the missile which will hit and destroy enemy aircraft. The Meteor is powered by a unique rocket-ramjet motor that gives Meteor far more engine power, for much longer than any other missile. This means it can fly faster, fly longer, and manoeuvre more than any other missile – giving Meteor the ability to chase down and destroy agile hostile fighters.

Every missile has a 'no escape zone', if a target aircraft is within this zone, it is hard for it to evade the missile and save itself. Greater the 'no escape zone', better is the missile.

Meteor missiles have a no-escape zone many times greater than any other air-to-air missile.

SCALP missiles: How deadly are they?

India’s Rafales will also be equipped with the SCALP deep-strike cruise missile. This stealth weapon has repeatedly proven its ability to strike armoured and protected targets deep in enemy terrotory.

The best part? Rafale fighter jet does not have to enter enemy airspace to fire SCALP missile.

SCALP missiles prove to be deadly because

- It has a long stand-off range which boosts its survivability. - It is a stealth weapon. This means the enemy cannot easily track the missile, even with the help of RADAR. - It has pinpoint terminal accuracy. This means that once fires, SCALP missiles destroy the target with pinpoint accuracy. - It has highly accurate seeker and target recognition system.

This stealthy weapon has proven repeatedly in combat its unerring ability to strike hardened and protected targets deep inside hostile territory – without the need for the Rafale to enter hostile airspace. SCALP’s operational effectiveness is the result of three key factors: its high survivability thanks to its long stand-off range, low observability and sophisticated mission planning system; its pinpoint terminal accuracy through its highly accurate seeker and target recognition system; and its terminal effectiveness provide by its powerful tandem warhead and multiple detonation modes.

MICA missiles: What makes them a 'silent killer'?

The IAF’s Rafales will also be equipped with MICA, a missile the Indian Air Force knows very well as it is also part of the upgrade package for the IAF’s Mirage 2000 aircraft.

MICA missiles are unique because its active RADAR and imaging infrared makes it deadly in a close-quarter dogfight and also in long 'beyond-visual' range.

MICA missiles have a nickname 'silent killer' as the target has little time to react before it is destroyed completely.

