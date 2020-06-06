Image Source : WHO WHO explains what type of mask you should wear, and how to wear it safely. Check Details

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidelines for the use of face masks to protect oneself from COVID-19. The updated guidelines shine a light on who should wear a mask and when it should be worn. The guidelines also advise on what it should be made of.

The WHO has deliberated that it has issued these guidelines after a careful review of all available evidence and extensive consultation with international experts and civil society groups.

"Masks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive strategy in the fight against COVID. Masks on their own will not protect you from COVID-19," said WHO.

What Remains The Same

People who are sick with symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and consult a doctor.

people confirmed to have COVID-19 should be isolated and cared for in a health facility and their contacts should be quarantined.

If it is absolutely necessary for a sick person or a contact to leave the house, they should wear a medical mask.

People caring for an infected person at home should wear a medical mask while they are in the same room as the sick person.

Health workers should continue to use medical masks and other protective equipment when dealing with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

How to Wear a Fabric Mask?

What Is New?

In areas with the widespread transmission, Medical masks should be worn by all people working in clinical areas of a health facility, not only workers dealing with patients with COVID-19. For example, when a doctor is doing a ward round on the cardiology or palliative care units where there are no confirmed COVID-19 patients, they should still wear a medical mask.

In areas with community transmission, people aged 60 years or over, or those with underlying conditions, should wear a medical mask in situations where physical distancing is not possible.

WHO has also updated its guidance on the use of masks by the general public in areas with community transmission.

Governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.

Fabric masks should consist of at least three layers of different material. Details of which materials we recommend for each layer are in the guidelines.

How To Wear A Medical Mask?

